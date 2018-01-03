2.6 mn travelling on Epiphany weekend - Federalberghi (3)

Rome
03/01/2018
Rome, January 3 - Some 2.6 million Italians will travel on the upcoming Epiphany weekend, hotel group Federalberghi said Wednesday. This is a rise of 10.7% with respect to 2017, the association said. In 95.2% of cases the destination will be Italian, while the remaining 4.8% will go abroad, it said. "The forecasts for tourist movement over the Epiphany feast show a country that has returned to being moderately optimistic," said Federalberghi President Bernabò Bocca while presenting the results of the report by ACS Marketing Solutions. photo: Epiphany pageant in Florence
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Una ventenne indagata per omicidio stradale
di Rosaria Marrella
29 assunzioni al Comune, ecco il bando
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online