2.6 mn travelling on Epiphany weekend - Federalberghi (3)

Rome, January 3 - Some 2.6 million Italians will travel on the upcoming Epiphany weekend, hotel group Federalberghi said Wednesday. This is a rise of 10.7% with respect to 2017, the association said. In 95.2% of cases the destination will be Italian, while the remaining 4.8% will go abroad, it said. "The forecasts for tourist movement over the Epiphany feast show a country that has returned to being moderately optimistic," said Federalberghi President Bernabò Bocca while presenting the results of the report by ACS Marketing Solutions. photo: Epiphany pageant in Florence

