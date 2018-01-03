Jewel theft from show at Doge's Palace in Venice (2)

Venice
03/01/2018
Venice, January 3 - Several jewels from the Treasures of the Mughals and Maharajahs show at Venice's Doge's Palace were stolen from a case this morning, police said Wednesday. They are said to be worth several tens of thousands of euros. The exhibit, on show in the Sala dello Scrutinio, was due to close tonight. It brings together, for the first time in Italy, 270 Indian gems and jewels from the 16th to the twentieth centuries, belonging to the Al Thani collection. The Doge's Palace, Palazzo Ducale, housed Venetian rulers for over a thousand years until Napoleon did away with the Serenissima Republic.
