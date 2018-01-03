M5S extend online candidature procedure (3)

Rome, January 3 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Wednesday extended the deadline for presenting candidatures for the March 4 general election from noon to 17:00 after their portal crashed because of huge demand. The M5s said its so-called 'parlamentarie' candidacy process was "a success". It said "very many people are taking part in this demonstration of democracy by the M5S, the only political force that opens up to persons of good will and has them voted for by its members and not by party chiefs". photo: M5S leader Luigi Di Maio