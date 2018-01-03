Man who killed brother in Naples nabbed in Spain (2)

Naples
03/01/2018
Naples, January 3 - A man who allegedly killed his brother in Naples in November 2016 has been arrested in the southern Spanish city of Seville, sources said Wednesday. Luca Materazzo, 27, allegedly stabbed to death his brother Vittorio on November 29, 2016 with 40 stab wounds, in the lobby of their home at Chiaia. He fled Naples on December 21 that year when an arrest warrant was issued against him. In Seville, Materazzo was working as a waiter in a bar, police said.
