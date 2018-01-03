Murdered asylum seeker's partner nabbed (2)

Catania, January 3 - The partner of a 26-year-old Nigerian asylum seeker murdered with a stab wound to the neck yesterday has been arrested, sources aid Wednesday. Malia native Billa Francis, 30, is strongly suspected of murdering Frances Mirale in the asylum seeker reception centre (CARA) at Mineo near Catania. The man, who lives in northern Italy, is believed to have gone to the CARA to see his wife and children and stabbed the woman after a row, before fleeing. Francis, who was without documents, was stopped by police yesterday at an Internet point near Catania's main railway station, where he intended to get cash to reach northern Italy and then flee abroad, police said.