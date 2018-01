Soccer: Napoli beaten at home by Atalanta in cup quarters (2)

Naples, January 3 - Napoli lost 2-1 to Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup at the San Paolo Tuesday night. In the semis, Atalanta will play the winner of tonight's Turin derby between Juventus and Torino. Atalanta went two up through Castagne and Gomez before Mertens pulled one back for the Neapolitans near the end. The other semifinal is Lazio-Milan.