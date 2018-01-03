Driver in crash that killed 6 'distracted' - police (3)

Brescia
03/01/2018
Brescia, January 3 - The driver of a lorry that caused a crash in which a French family of four was among six killed was distracted behind the wheel, police said Wednesday. The driver's lorry ploughed into the family's car and then a tanker truck which exploded into a fireball on the A21 motorway near Brescia. "All the vehicles had slowed down (due to an accident on the other carriageway)," said Brescia highway police chief Barbara Barra. "Unfortunately the heavy lorry did not manage to stop in time". The French family included two small children. Among the other victims was the lorry driver.
