Confess your own sins not those of others says pope (2)

Vatican City, January 3 - Christians must confess their own sins and not those of others, Pope Francis said at his first general audience of the year in the Paul VI hall in the Vatican Wednesday. Francis also said it was a sin to cut off ties with the community and God, and that "presumptuous" people were unable to have forgiveness since they were incapable of asking for it in a humble way. The pope wished the faithful hope and peace for the new year.