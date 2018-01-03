2 mistakenly shot in Cosa Nostra hit (2)

Palermo
03/01/2018
Palermo, January 3 - Two people were shot, one in the groin and one in the arm, in a failed Cosa Nostra hit in Palermo Tuesday night, police said Wednesday. They said they were seeking the two young men who mistakenly shot Teresa Caviglia, 49, and her son-in-law Gaetano La Vecchia, 24, in a building occupied by some 70 squatters. The target of the attack is thought to have been Caviglia's son Francesco Fragale.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Una ventenne indagata per omicidio stradale
di Rosaria Marrella
29 assunzioni al Comune, ecco il bando
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online