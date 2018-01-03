2 mistakenly shot in Cosa Nostra hit (2)

Palermo, January 3 - Two people were shot, one in the groin and one in the arm, in a failed Cosa Nostra hit in Palermo Tuesday night, police said Wednesday. They said they were seeking the two young men who mistakenly shot Teresa Caviglia, 49, and her son-in-law Gaetano La Vecchia, 24, in a building occupied by some 70 squatters. The target of the attack is thought to have been Caviglia's son Francesco Fragale.