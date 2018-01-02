Catania

Nigerian woman killed at migrant centre (2)

Partner arrested after murder at Mineo

Catania, January 2 - A 26-year-old Nigerian woman was killed by a blow to the neck with a sharp object in the asylum-seeker reception centre at Mineo near Catania Tuesday. Police think she was murdered after a row with her partner, a fellow asylum seeker. The woman had been at the centre since December 2016. Police later arrested the woman's former partner, Francis Miracle, an asylum seeker. Miracle said on his arrival in Italy that he was a 30-year-old from Mali. He now lives in northern Italy, sources said, and had returned to try to persuade the woman to come to live with him with her children. Scratch marks were found on his arms.

