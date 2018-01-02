PSBR up 5.4 bn to 53.2 bn in 2017 (2)

Rome, January 2 - The public-sector borrowing requirement rose 5.4 billion euros to 53.2 billion euros in 2017, the economy ministry said Tuesday. The ministry said the result was affected by a good tax take and a sale of frequencies on the upside and, on the downside, by the 10.2-billion-euro effect of bank and savers' bailouts over the year. Debt-servicing costs fell over 1.4 billion, it said.