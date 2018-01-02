Turin

FCA sales up 5.52% in 2017

Italian market up 7.9%

FCA sales up 5.52% in 2017 (3)

Turin, January 2 - Sales of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in Italy rose 5.52% to 557,509 cars in 2017, the company said Tuesday. This was against a market rise of 7.9% to almost two million cars sold over the year. Jeep posted its best-ever year in Italy, selling 22.3%, while Fiat was up 4.3% and Alfa Romeo up 24.6%. photo: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

