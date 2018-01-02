Strike averted amid Rome trash emergency

Rome
02/01/2018
Rome, January 2 - A strike was averted amid Rome's trash emergency at a meeting between the city council and trade unions Tuesday. Mountains of uncollected rubbish have built up in the Italian capital over the holiday and the Emilia Romagna region has agreed to take some of the waste to ease the crisis.
