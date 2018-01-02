Verona

2 students, 21, by carbon-monoxide fumes near Verona

On Monte Baldo

2 students, 21, by carbon-monoxide fumes near Verona

Verona, January 2 - Two young Italian men were killed by carbon-monoxide fumes at Ferrara di Monte Baldo near Verona on Tuesday. The fumes came from a defective wood-burning brazier. The victims were two 21-year-old students: Luca Bortolaso, born at Soave near Verona and resident at Lonigo near Vicenza, and Alex Ferrari from Arzignano near Vicenza. Two young women who were with them - from Peschiera del Garda near Verona and Monzambano near Mantua - were not affected because they were sleeping in a different room, heated by an electric fire. The incident took place in a holiday home.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morta storica dell'arte Lea Mattarella

Morta storica dell'arte Lea Mattarella

29 assunzioni al Comune, ecco il bando

29 assunzioni al Comune, ecco il bando

di Domenico Bertè

Messina, un “gayser” inaugura il nuovo anno!

Messina, un “geyser” inaugura
il nuovo anno!

In 60 mila a Cosenza per concerto Skunk Anansie

In 60 mila a Cosenza
per concerto Skunk Anansie

Muore Caridi, direttore Servizio protezione collaboratori Viminale

Muore Caridi, direttore Protezione collaboratori Viminale

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33