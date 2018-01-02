2 students, 21, by carbon-monoxide fumes near Verona

Verona
02/01/2018
Verona, January 2 - Two young Italian men were killed by carbon-monoxide fumes at Ferrara di Monte Baldo near Verona on Tuesday. The fumes came from a defective wood-burning brazier. The victims were two 21-year-old students: Luca Bortolaso, born at Soave near Verona and resident at Lonigo near Vicenza, and Alex Ferrari from Arzignano near Vicenza. Two young women who were with them - from Peschiera del Garda near Verona and Monzambano near Mantua - were not affected because they were sleeping in a different room, heated by an electric fire. The incident took place in a holiday home.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online