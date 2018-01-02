2 students, 21, by carbon-monoxide fumes near Verona

Verona, January 2 - Two young Italian men were killed by carbon-monoxide fumes at Ferrara di Monte Baldo near Verona on Tuesday. The fumes came from a defective wood-burning brazier. The victims were two 21-year-old students: Luca Bortolaso, born at Soave near Verona and resident at Lonigo near Vicenza, and Alex Ferrari from Arzignano near Vicenza. Two young women who were with them - from Peschiera del Garda near Verona and Monzambano near Mantua - were not affected because they were sleeping in a different room, heated by an electric fire. The incident took place in a holiday home.