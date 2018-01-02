Brescia

Six killed in tanker truck fire on A21 (2)

Between Brescia and Turin

Six killed in tanker truck fire on A21 (2)

Brescia, January 2 - Six people were killed after a tanker truck caught fire after two other trucks collided on the A21 motorway between Brescia and Turin Tuesday, local sources said. The crash was on the opposite carriageway, source said, and the tanker truck reportedly ploughed into a line of vehicles. The driver of the tanker truck was among the victims, police said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morta storica dell'arte Lea Mattarella

Morta storica dell'arte Lea Mattarella

29 assunzioni al Comune, ecco il bando

29 assunzioni al Comune, ecco il bando

di Domenico Bertè

Messina, un “gayser” inaugura il nuovo anno!

Messina, un “geyser” inaugura
il nuovo anno!

In 60 mila a Cosenza per concerto Skunk Anansie

In 60 mila a Cosenza
per concerto Skunk Anansie

Muore Caridi, direttore Servizio protezione collaboratori Viminale

Muore Caridi, direttore Protezione collaboratori Viminale

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33