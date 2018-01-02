Six killed in tanker truck fire on A21 (2)

Brescia
02/01/2018
Brescia, January 2 - Six people were killed after a tanker truck caught fire after two other trucks collided on the A21 motorway between Brescia and Turin Tuesday, local sources said. The crash was on the opposite carriageway, source said, and the tanker truck reportedly ploughed into a line of vehicles. The driver of the tanker truck was among the victims, police said.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online