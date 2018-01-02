2 kids among 6 killed by tanker truck fire (2)

Brescia
02/01/2018
Brescia, January 2 - Two children and four adults were killed by a tanker-truck fire on the A21 motorway between Brescia and Turin Tuesday. The tanker truck hit another truck, whose driver was killed, and a car in which three adults and two children died. The accident took place near Manerbio.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online