'Spelacchio' may become 'new Pasquino'

Rome, January 2 - Rome's famed 'Spelacchio' (Mangy) Christmas tree may become an updated version of the famous Pasquino ancient Roman statue used to post anonymous criticism of the city's rulers, sources at city hall said Tuesday. The tree, which was likened to a toilet brush and slammed as a symbol of municipal ineptitude before rallying as a tourist draw and 'tree of desires' which people pinned their wishes and messages of solidarity on, may also be chopped up and sold, they said. Spelacchio's destiny will be known after it is taken down next week, they said. The idea of putting it in a museum seems an outside bet, the sources said.