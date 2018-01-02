Rome

'Spelacchio' may become 'new Pasquino'

'Mangy' Xmas tree may also be chopped up and sold

'Spelacchio' may become 'new Pasquino'

Rome, January 2 - Rome's famed 'Spelacchio' (Mangy) Christmas tree may become an updated version of the famous Pasquino ancient Roman statue used to post anonymous criticism of the city's rulers, sources at city hall said Tuesday. The tree, which was likened to a toilet brush and slammed as a symbol of municipal ineptitude before rallying as a tourist draw and 'tree of desires' which people pinned their wishes and messages of solidarity on, may also be chopped up and sold, they said. Spelacchio's destiny will be known after it is taken down next week, they said. The idea of putting it in a museum seems an outside bet, the sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morta storica dell'arte Lea Mattarella

Morta storica dell'arte Lea Mattarella

29 assunzioni al Comune, ecco il bando

29 assunzioni al Comune, ecco il bando

di Domenico Bertè

Messina, un “gayser” inaugura il nuovo anno!

Messina, un “geyser” inaugura
il nuovo anno!

In 60 mila a Cosenza per concerto Skunk Anansie

In 60 mila a Cosenza
per concerto Skunk Anansie

Muore Caridi, direttore Servizio protezione collaboratori Viminale

Muore Caridi, direttore Protezione collaboratori Viminale

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33