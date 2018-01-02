'Spelacchio' may become 'new Pasquino'

Rome
02/01/2018
Rome, January 2 - Rome's famed 'Spelacchio' (Mangy) Christmas tree may become an updated version of the famous Pasquino ancient Roman statue used to post anonymous criticism of the city's rulers, sources at city hall said Tuesday. The tree, which was likened to a toilet brush and slammed as a symbol of municipal ineptitude before rallying as a tourist draw and 'tree of desires' which people pinned their wishes and messages of solidarity on, may also be chopped up and sold, they said. Spelacchio's destiny will be known after it is taken down next week, they said. The idea of putting it in a museum seems an outside bet, the sources said.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online