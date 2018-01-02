Political instability greatest risk - Oss. Romano (3)

Vatican City, January 2 - The greatest risk from the March 4 elections in Italy is that they will produce political instability, Vatican daily L'Osservatore Romano said Tuesday. It said Italian President Sergio Mattarella "won't have an easy task in having to manage such an uncertain phase". It said "the instability is in fact the biggest risk that Italy will have to face in the next few months. None of the line-ups that will run for election seems, today, able to rule on their own, with a solid majority. A majority which the country very much needs".