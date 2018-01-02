Man knocks down, kills pedestrian (3)

Florence, January 3 - A man knocked down and killed a pedestrian at Sesto Fiorentino near Florence Tuesday. The man, a 33-year-old Moroccan, fled the scene but police caught him. He was charged with vehicular homicide. The victim was a 58-year-old factory worker who died of cardiac arrest. He was rushed to hospital where vain attempts were made to revive him. The Moroccan was known to police for petty theft, sources said.