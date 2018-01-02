Rome

Man torches self after row with wife (3)

In Turin

Rome, January 2 - A 46-year-old Romanian-born man on Tuesday set fire to himself and died in his car in Turin after a row with his wife. Sources said his wife had kicked him out. She had reported him for domestic violence, sources said. On Monday he was served a restraining order, they said. On Tuesday morning he tried to get into their house and the woman called the police. He then ran to his car and set himself alight. The vehicle did not burn out and the man suffered only burns, but died from smoke inhalation, police said.

