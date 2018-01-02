Man torches self after row with wife (3)

Rome
02/01/2018
Rome, January 2 - A 46-year-old Romanian-born man on Tuesday set fire to himself and died in his car in Turin after a row with his wife. Sources said his wife had kicked him out. She had reported him for domestic violence, sources said. On Monday he was served a restraining order, they said. On Tuesday morning he tried to get into their house and the woman called the police. He then ran to his car and set himself alight. The vehicle did not burn out and the man suffered only burns, but died from smoke inhalation, police said.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online