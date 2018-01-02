2 killed by carbon monoxide fumes near Verona (2)

Verona, January 2 - Two people were killed by carbon-monoxide fumes at Ferrara di Monte Baldo near Verona on Tuesday. Another two people were taken to hospital suffering from the effects of the fumes from a defective brazier. The victims are two Italian men aged 20-25, sources said later. Two young women who were with them were overcome by fumes but are not in a serious condition, the sources said. The incident took place in a holiday home.