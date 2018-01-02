Catania

Nigerian woman killed at migrant centre

At Mineo

Nigerian woman killed at migrant centre

Catania, January 2 - A 27-year-old Nigerian woman was killed by a blow to the neck with a sharp object in the asylum-seeker reception centre at Mineo near Catania Tuesday. Police think she was murdered after a row with a fellow asylum seeker. The woman had been at the centre since December 2016.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morta storica dell'arte Lea Mattarella

Morta storica dell'arte Lea Mattarella

29 assunzioni al Comune, ecco il bando

29 assunzioni al Comune, ecco il bando

di Domenico Bertè

Messina, un “gayser” inaugura il nuovo anno!

Messina, un “geyser” inaugura
il nuovo anno!

In 60 mila a Cosenza per concerto Skunk Anansie

In 60 mila a Cosenza
per concerto Skunk Anansie

Muore Caridi, direttore Servizio protezione collaboratori Viminale

Muore Caridi, direttore Protezione collaboratori Viminale

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33