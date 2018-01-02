Nigerian woman killed at migrant centre

Catania
02/01/2018
Catania, January 2 - A 27-year-old Nigerian woman was killed by a blow to the neck with a sharp object in the asylum-seeker reception centre at Mineo near Catania Tuesday. Police think she was murdered after a row with a fellow asylum seeker. The woman had been at the centre since December 2016.
