Tourist swept to death in sea on Amalfi Coast +RPT+ (4)

Salerno
02/01/2018
(fixes year, last graf). Salerno, January 2 - A 55-year-old woman tourist from Veneto was swept to her death in the sea at Praiano on the Amalfi Coast Tuesday. The woman was with a companion and another couple of friends. Three of them including the victim ended up in the sea as large waves swept the coast. A fourth person dived into the sea to vainly try to save the woman. Nineteen years ago, in January 2009 (RPT 2009), a 37-year-old woman, Manuela Castaldo, drowned after being swept into the sea at Praiano.
