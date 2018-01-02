Rome

Sick-leave inspection times harmonisation KO'd (2)

Remain 7 hrs for public sector, 4 for private

Sick-leave inspection times harmonisation KO'd

Rome, January 2 - The harmonisation of sick leave inspection times has been dropped from a civil-service decree, the ministry said Tuesday. The times when workers must be available to inspectors who verify they are sick thus remain seven hours for public-sector workers and four hours for private-sector workers. The inspection times were to have been harmonised at seven hours for both sectors.

