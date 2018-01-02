Sick-leave inspection times harmonisation KO'd (2)

Rome
02/01/2018
Rome, January 2 - The harmonisation of sick leave inspection times has been dropped from a civil-service decree, the ministry said Tuesday. The times when workers must be available to inspectors who verify they are sick thus remain seven hours for public-sector workers and four hours for private-sector workers. The inspection times were to have been harmonised at seven hours for both sectors.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online