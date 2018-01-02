Roberto Bolle TV show draws almost 5 mn viewers (3)

Rome
02/01/2018
Rome, January 2 - A TV special by ballet star Roberto Bolle drew an audience of almost five million viewers, or 21.5% of the prime-time share, on Monday evening, according to figures released Tuesday. In the show, Bolle danced to songs by, among others, Tiziano Ferro, Fabri Fibra and, performing for the first time in Italy, 'jookin king' Lil Buck. One of the most touching moments was a performance by a young Syrian dancer persecuted by ISIS and hindered by his family, Ahmad Houdah, who duetted with Bolle to Inshallah performed by Sting. MC for the evening was Gomorrah star Marco D'Amore.
