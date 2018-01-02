Magistrate Imposimato dies (4)

Rome, January 2 - Former magistrate Ferdinando Imposimato, remembered for his work on the Aldo Moro case and the attempted assassination of John Paul 11, died in a Rome hospital aged 81 Tuesday. Imposimato was also a politician, elected as a leftwing independent in a Communist Party (PCI) list in the House in 1992 and the Senate in 1994. In 2013 the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) proposed him among others as candidate to become Italian president. Imposimato had been rushed to the critical ward at the Policlinico Gemelli Hospital on December 31.