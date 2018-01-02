Bonino gives up bid to ally with PD (3)

Rome, January 2 - Former foreign minister Emma Bonino has given up her bid to ally with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) for the March 4 elections. Former European commissioner Bonino's +Europa group failed to garner requisite signatures to join the PD and will now run alone. "We tried," she said. There is nothing to stop +Europa teaming up with the pD after the elections, however. The PD already has a small leftwing ally but has been hurt by a split by leftwingers who resent leader Matteo Renzi and have helped form the Free and Equal (LeU) group led by former Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso. The PD also has a small new centrist ally, Civica Popolare.