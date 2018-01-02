Bad weather hits Italy again

Rome, January 2 - Bad weather hit Italy again Tuesday. There were gales and rain in Calabria in the south of the country, as well as heavy showers. Rome and the rest of central Italy were also hit by widespread showers. Gales forced the closure of skiing resorts in the northern Piedmont region. Ferries to Capri were stopped by heavy seas again. Snow fell over high ground everywhere and was expected to be especially heavy in Lombardy Wednesday.