Woman's body found in Rome park

Rome, January 2 - A woman's body was found Tuesday in a park in Rome's northern Montesacro district. She was said to be a 50-year-old homeless Ukrainian woman. The body was clothed and had a purse and ID documents. There were no signs of violence. Police think she may have had a heart attack.

