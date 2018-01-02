Families to spend 330 euros each in New Year sales (2)

Rome
02/01/2018
Rome, January 2 - Italian families will spend an average 330 euros each in New Year sales this year, retail group Confcommercio said Tuesday. Some 15.6 million families will be spending money in the sales and the total turnover will be around 5.2 billion euros. Each person will have a budget of around 143 euros. Clothes, shoes, accessories and electronic goods will be the most sought. The sales get underway in Basilicata Tuesday, in Val d'Aosta on Wednesday and in the rest of Italy from January 5.
