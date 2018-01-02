Verona

Dismembered woman was Moroccan (2)

46-year-old lived in Verona, separated from husband

Verona, January 2 - A dismembered body found in a field near Verona three days ago is of a 46-year-old Moroccan woman who lived in Verona and was separated from her Moroccan husband, sources said Tuesday. She got by on odd jobs, as a carer and cleaner, sources said. The body was cut up into a dozen pieces, probably with a chain saw. Police are seeking the husband.

