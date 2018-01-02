M5s changes ground rules (2)

Rome

Alliances no longer ruled out

Rome, January 2 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has changed its ground rules ahead of the March 4 general election. The M5S will no longer rule out a priori a post-election alliance with other parties, on its own terms. Candidates under criminal investigation will no longer be necessarily excluded from running. MPs will be banned from changing parties once elected, and heavy fines will be levied if they do. Leader Luigi Di Maio will oversee the implementation of the new rules, while founder Beppe Grillo will remain the 'guarantor' of the movement.

