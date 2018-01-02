Rome

Bonino gives up bid to ally with PD

'We tried'

Bonino gives up bid to ally with PD (2)

Rome, January 2 - Former foreign minister Emma Bonino has given up her bid to ally with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) for the March 4 elections. Former European commissioner Bonino's +Europa group failed to garner requisite signatures to join the PD and will now run alone. "We tried," she said.

