Mattarella urges 'realistic' programmes (2)

Rome, January 2 - President Sergio Mattarella called for "realistic programmes" from political parties in the March 4 election campaign in his New Year's message to Italians. Mattarella said the No. 1 priority was jobs, especially for young people. He urged those who turned 18 last year to vote in the upcoming elections amid polls that say up to 70% of young people will abstain. Mattarella recalled the 18-year-olds who fought and died for Italy in WWI.