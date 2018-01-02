No New Year deaths for fifth straight year (2)

Rome
02/01/2018
Rome, January 2 - There were no New Year's Eve deaths due to fireworks for the fifth year running this year. But the number of injured rose slightly over last year. Firework bans were in place in many towns and cities but were widely ignored.
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online