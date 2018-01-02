Rome

No New Year deaths for fifth straight year (2)

But number hurt up from last year

Rome, January 2 - There were no New Year's Eve deaths due to fireworks for the fifth year running this year. But the number of injured rose slightly over last year. Firework bans were in place in many towns and cities but were widely ignored.

