Rome

Soccer: Napoli crowned 'winter champions'

Top Serie A ahead of Juve

Soccer: Napoli crowned 'winter champions'

Rome, January 2 - Napoli topped Serie A at the end of the year and were thus crowned 'winter champions' with 48 points from 19 games. Juventus came second with 47, Inter Milan were third with 41, Roma fourth with 39 and a game in hand, and Lazio fifth on 37, also with a game in hand.

