Soccer: Napoli crowned 'winter champions'

Rome
02/01/2018
Rome, January 2 - Napoli topped Serie A at the end of the year and were thus crowned 'winter champions' with 48 points from 19 games. Juventus came second with 47, Inter Milan were third with 41, Roma fourth with 39 and a game in hand, and Lazio fifth on 37, also with a game in hand.
