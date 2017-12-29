Soccer: Montella enthusiastic at Sevilla (2)

Rome, December 29 - Former AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella on Friday said he was "surprised and enthusiastic" after taking over Liga side Sevilla after Argentine Eduardo Berizzo was sacked after a poor run a week ago. "I wasn't expecting it; this chance came unexpectedly and I'm extremely enthusiastic to come to Spain, in this new adventure, in a very great club, with a wonderful public," Montella said. Former Roma player and ex-Fiorentina boss Montella has signed a year-and-a-half deal. Sevilla are fifth in La Liga with 29 points, 16 behind leaders Barcelona. AC Milan sacked Montella November 27 after their poor form continued with a 0-0 draw with Torino. AC Milan youth-team boss Rino Gattuso, a former AC Milan and Italy midfielder, was put in charge of the team but went through a poor run himself that led executives to cancel Christmas dinner and put the side in indefinite training. The run was only broken by a 1-0 win against city rivals Inter in the Italian Cup quarterfinals earlier this week. The coach change came with Milan in seventh place in Serie A having failed to score in their last four home games. Milan got through to the knock-out stage of the Europa League with a game to spare. It was the fifth sacking in Serie A this season. Gattuso had previously coached Sion, Palermo and FC Crete.