Boy, 3, dies after being discharged from Naples hospital

Naples
29/12/2017
Naples, December 29 - A three-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest Friday after being let out of a Naples children's hospital Thursday evening. The boy was admitted to the ER unit suffering with diarrhea and stomach pains but was discharged after tests showed he did not need to be admitted, sources at the southern city's Santobono Pausillipon Hospital said. A probe has been opened.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti
di Giusy Caminiti
Pullman si ribalta a Villa,
una donna in rianimazione
di Giusy Caminiti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online