Naples

Boy, 3, dies after being discharged from Naples hospital

Probe opened

Boy, 3, dies after being discharged from Naples hospital

Naples, December 29 - A three-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest Friday after being let out of a Naples children's hospital Thursday evening. The boy was admitted to the ER unit suffering with diarrhea and stomach pains but was discharged after tests showed he did not need to be admitted, sources at the southern city's Santobono Pausillipon Hospital said. A probe has been opened.

