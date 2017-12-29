Xmas tree protection racket stopped (3)

Bari, December 29 - A Christmas tree protection racket was stopped in Bari Friday. Two men had demanded the council pay 2,000 euros not to torch the tree in the central Piazza del Ferrarese, police said. The pair, 30-year-old Antonio Manzari aka 'Nosy Tonino' and 42-year-old Francesco Longo, were arrested. They have been charged with attempted extortion aggravated by mafia methods. Manzari said Friday: "I apologise to the mayor and all the people of Bari for what I did. "The Christmas tree is a symbol of the city, and I made a mistake". Mayor Antonio Decaro said "there were people who tried to turn off the Christmas lights of this city. "But once again the antibodies of legality that have spread among citizens in the last few years reacted and, thanks to the extraordinary work of the police, Bari and the Baresi have had the luminous Christmas they deserved".