Animal rights group urges mayors to ban fireworks

Rome, December 29 - Italy's top animal rights group LAV on Friday urged Italian mayors to ban New Year fireworks because of the effect they have on animals. LAV said this should be done so that "the New Year's celebrations do not become a tragedy for animals" as well as averting harm to humans. Firework bans have helped the number of people injured on New Year's Eve drop from 361 in 2013 to 184 in 2017, it said. Animals are so spooked by fireworks, especially the massive bangers favoured in Italy, that they risk "losing their bearings and being run over," LAV said. If the bangers go off close by then they are often burned or sometimes killed, said LAV, the Italian Anti-Vivisection League.