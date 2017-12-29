Milan bourse value up 22.7% in 2017 but overtaken by Zurich

Milan
29/12/2017
Milan, December 29 - The value of shares on the Milan bourse rose 22.7% to 644.23 billion euros in 2017, Borsa Italiana said Friday - but it has been overtaken by the Zurich bourse. The stock value was therefore now equivalent to 37.8% of GDP, compared to 31.8% last year, it said. Zurch just shaded Milan in terms of the yearly rise in stock value, sources said. The blue-chip FTSE Mib index rose 15.5% over the year and the FTSE Italia All Share index gained 17.2%. In 2017 32 IPOs raised a total of 5.4 billion euros, Borsa Italiana said. In addition, there were 11 capital hikes that raised a total of 14 billion euros, it said. Italy's biggest bank Unicredit was the most traded share amid a 13-billion-euro recapitalisation that saw 5.5 million shares change hands for a value of more than 74 billion euros.
