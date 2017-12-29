Cannabis most widely used substance by young Italians

Rome
29/12/2017
Rome, December 29 - Cannabis is the most widely used psychoactive substance by Italian young people, a new report said Friday. Almost one third of 15-to-19-year-olds used it at least once in their lives while a quarter used it in the last year, the Espad Italia report from the National Research Council said. Synthetic cannaboid substance 'spice' came second with 11% using it at least once in their lives and 35.5% 10 times or more.
