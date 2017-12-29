Xmas tree protection racket stopped (2)

Bari

In Bari

Bari, December 29 - A Christmas tree protection racket was stopped in Bari Friday. Two men had demanded the council pay 2,000 euros not to torch the tree in the central Piazza del Ferrarese, police said. The pair, 30-year-old Antonio Manzari aka 'Nosy Tonino' and 42-year-old Francesco Longo, were arrested. They have been charged with attempted extortion aggravated by mafia methods. Manzari said Friday: "I apologise to the mayor and all the people of Bari for what I did. "The Christmas tree is a symbol of the city, and I made a mistake".

