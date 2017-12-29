A look at New Year's events across Italy

Rome, December 29 - Following are the main concerts and events taking place in squares and arenas around Italy on New Year's Eve. RAI1 will broadcast its New Year's event from Maratea, hosted by Amadeus. Performers scheduled to appear include Al Bano and Romina Power, Raf, Patty Pravo, Tiromancino and Amii Stewart. Canale5 will broadcast from the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno, just outside Bologna. Federica Panicucci will host with a musical cast including Annalisa, Benji & Fede, Alex Britti, Francesco Gabbani, Ermal Meta, Fabrizio Moro, Enrico Ruggeri and Sergio Sylvestre. Elisa will sing in the square in Asti, while in Milan's Piazza Duomo Fabri Fibra and Luca Carboni will perform, and the Angels in Harlem Gospel Choir takes the stage at the Blue Note. Simone Cristicchi will be at PalaAlpitour in Turin with Giorgio Conte and Luca Morino; Genoa's Piazza De Ferrari will host Ex Otago; Max Gazzè will be in Piazza Sordello in Mantua; Soul System will perform at Piazza Bra in Verona; Ermal Meta, Rafael Gualazzi and Morgan will perform in Florence's Piazzale Michelangelo; Fedez will star in Parma in Piazza Garibaldi; Nina Zilli and Daniele Silvestri will be in Piazzale Fellini in Rimini; Vinicio Capossela will be in Pescara's Piazza della Rinascita; Renzo Arbore and the Italian Orchestra will be at Perugia's Pala Evangelisti; Naples' Piazza Plebiscito will host 30 names from the Neapolitan scene; Skin and Skunk Anansie will be at Piazza dei Bruzi in Cosenza; Marco Mengoni will sing at Bari's Piazza Prefettura; Fiorella Mannoia will be in Piazza Amendola in Salerno. In other performances on the New Year's weekend, Biagio Antonaccci will perform Friday and Saturday at Pal'Art Hotel in Acireale. The trio Consoli-Gazzè-Silvestri will be at Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica on Friday and Saturday. PFM will be at Bari's Teatro Petruzzelli on Friday, at the Teatro Sybaris in Castrovillari on Saturday, at Bologna's Teatro Duse on Sunday, and Milan's Teatro Dal Verme on Tuesday. Coaz will perform on Friday at Induastrie Musicali in Maglie, on Sunday at Pavilion E of Cagliari's Fiera Trade Fair Centre; and on Wednesday at Rome's PalaLottomatica. photo: Patty Pravo