Lienz

Skiing: Brignone wins Lienz giant slalom (2)

Beats Germany's Rebensburg, America's Shiffrin

Skiing: Brignone wins Lienz giant slalom (2)

Lienz, December 29 - Italy's Federica Brignone won the World Cup giant slalom at Lienz in Austria in 2'05"52 Friday. She beat Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg (2'05"56) and American star Mikaela Shiffrin (2'05"60). It was the 27-year-old Italian's sixth World Cup win and her 20th podium finish. Sixteen of them have come in the giant slalom. Brignone made her World Cup debut in December 2007 at age 17, and her first full season on the World Cup circuit was in 2010. At her first World Championships in 2011, Brignone won the silver medal in the giant slalom.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti

Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti

di Giusy Caminiti

Pullman diretto a Messina e Catania si ribalta a Villa

Pullman diretto a Messina
e Catania si ribalta a Villa

Pullman si ribalta a Villa, una donna in rianimazione

Pullman si ribalta a Villa,
una donna in rianimazione

di Giusy Caminiti

Omicidio Lanzino, tutti assolti

Omicidio Lanzino, tutti assolti

Cinquantenne trovato morto in casa, non si esclude omicidio

Cinquantenne trovato morto in casa, non si esclude omicidio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33