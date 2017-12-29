Skiing: Brignone wins Lienz giant slalom (2)

Lienz, December 29 - Italy's Federica Brignone won the World Cup giant slalom at Lienz in Austria in 2'05"52 Friday. She beat Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg (2'05"56) and American star Mikaela Shiffrin (2'05"60). It was the 27-year-old Italian's sixth World Cup win and her 20th podium finish. Sixteen of them have come in the giant slalom. Brignone made her World Cup debut in December 2007 at age 17, and her first full season on the World Cup circuit was in 2010. At her first World Championships in 2011, Brignone won the silver medal in the giant slalom.