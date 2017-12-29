Italy heading for March 4 elections (4)

Rome, December 29 - Italy is heading for a March 4 general election after President Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament Thursday night. The new parliament will meet on March 23. Premier Paolo Gentiloni, who is staying on in a caretaker capacity, said "the government is not letting up and Italy is not pushing the pause button". Meanwhile the first salvos in the election campaign were fired. Ex-premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi slammed the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) as too inexperienced to govern while Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi blasted the electoral promises of FI and the M5S to bring in a basic income for all Italians. The Financial Times said the Italian vote would be a "new challenge" for Europe's economic recovery. In an interview with Corriere della Sera Friday, three-time former premier and media magnate Berlusconi said the centre left had "failed" and the contest was between "us and the M5S). He said FI's proposal for a flat tax would "help middle-class Italian families". Berlusconi is set to lead a centre-right coalition consisting of FI, the anti-immigrant, anti-euro League (L) and the small rightwing nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party - though L leader Matteo Salvini says he and Berlusconi have agreed the leader will be the one who gets the most votes. Berlusconi cannot stand for the premiership because of his ejection from the Senate on a tax-dodge conviction. He is hoping the European Court of Human Rights will overturn that ban before the election, although that appears unlikely. The centre-right is polling top among the coalitions on about 33%, ahead of a PD-led alliance on about 26-27%. The PD, after a split by leftwingers, has dropped in the polls to around 23-24%, dipping below the M5S as Italy's biggest party. The M5S, which does not join other parties, is polling at around 27-28% on its own. Many observers expect a grand coalition government to be tried after the election, especially as the new Rosatellum electoral law is not expected to produce a clear winner after the vote. The Rosatellum, called after PD Lower House Whip Ettore Rosato, is two-thirds proportional representation and one-third first-past-the-post. Five years ago in March 2013 a PD-led coalition shaded the election from a Berlusconi-led one and went on to form a left-right coalition government under former minister Enrico Letta. He was replaced by Renzi in a party coup in 2014, while Renzi stepped down in favour of Gentiloni, his then foreign minister, after staking his future on a Constitutional reform referendum he lost in December 2016. On Friday Salvini, the League chief, said Donald Trump was an example for his party, which has dropped the 'Northern' part of its name as it bids to appeal to voters in Italy's south. "Everyone is against us but the people are with us," Salvini said. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio meanwhile accused Berlusconi of "copying" the M5S's idea of a basic income with the ex-premier's proposal for a "dignity wage" based on an idea from late Nobel-winning economist Milton Friedman.