Skiing: Fill second in Bormio combined event (2)

Bormio, December 29 - Italy's Peter Fill came second in the combined at Bormio Friday behind France's Alexis Pinturault. Norway's Kjetil Jansrud was third. Italy's Dominik Paris, winner of yesterday's downhill and today's combined downhill, straddled a gate when he was close to victory. Fill, 35, Fill won the World Cup season title in downhill in 2016 and in 2017.