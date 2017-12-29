20 barriers with metal detectors for Roman New Year (3)

Rome, December 29 - Italian police will set up 20 barriers with metal detectors around sensitive sites in Rome for the New Year, police said Friday. Most of the barriers will be placed around the Circus Maximus and along the Lungotevere river frontage where the main New Year's Eve events will take place, they said. A special police task force will be set up on the afternoon of December 31, chaired by police chief Guido Marino.