Milan bourse value up 22.7% in 2017 (5)

Milan, December 29 - The value of shares on the Milan bourse rose 22.7% to 644.23 billion euros in 2017, Borsa Italiana said Friday. The stock value was therefore now equivalent to 37.8% of GDP, compared to 31.8% last year, it said. The blue-chip FTSE Mib index rose 15.5% over the year and the FTSE Italia All Share index gained 17.2%. In 2017 32 IPOs raised a total of 5.4 billion euros, Borsa Italiana said. In addition, there were 11 capital hikes that raised a total of 14 billion euros, it said. Italy's biggest bank Unicredit was the most traded share amid a 13-billion-euro recapitalisation that saw 5.5 million shares change hands for a value of more than 74 billion euros.

