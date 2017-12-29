Erdogan calls pope, concern over Jerusalem +RPT+ (2)

Vatican City
29/12/2017
(fixes typo) Vatican City, December 29 - Turkish President Recep Tayyp Erdogan phoned Pope Francis this morning to renew his concern over the recent US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, sparking fresh tensions across the Middle East, sources said Friday. Vatican press office deputy head Paloma Ovejero confirmed the conversation took place, but the Vatican kept mum on its content.
